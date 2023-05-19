Middle school principal resigns in the wake of harassment allegations

ELIOT, Maine (WMTW) - The superintendent of the RSU 35 school district has accepted the resignation of its middle school principal.

In a letter provided to WMTW, Superintendent John Caverly says David Creech, principal at Marshwood Middle School, resigned this week after a temporary order of protection from harassment was issued against him.

Caverly writes that though state law prevents the district from sharing further details, Creech will not be returning to Marshwood Middle School for the remainder of the school year.

“I can say that MSAD 35 prides itself on having a safe and supportive environment to work and learn,” he wrote. “Should there be allegations of bullying or harassment of any kind, we would follow our procedures and investigate such allegations.”

Creech was hired as principal in July of 2021. He has also worked in the Yarmouth and Winthrop school districts after resigning as principal of Scarborough High School amid a dispute with the school board over school start times that resulted in three board members being recalled.

In a separate letter sent to parents, Caverly said Assistant Principal Kevin Fillion will fill in as interim principal, and provide support as needed throughout the rest of the school year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.