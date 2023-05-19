Make-A-Wish Maine walks for wishes in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Make-A-Wish Maine celebrated past wishes and looked ahead to the future during Thursday’s annual walk for wishes.

It was a beautiful day along the Bangor Waterfront, made even better by the chance to hear stories like the late Brady Nickerson’s.

The 14-year-old Glenburn boy loved baseball, and was distraught when he found out his 2019 osteosarcoma diagnosis would mean he’d miss the season.

Brady’s wish was to meet the Boston Red Sox - and he received a video message from Dustin Pedroia, David Price and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Now, four years later, the Nickerson family still supports Make-A-Wish Maine by walking in Brady’s honor - and with his mother’s involvement in granting wishes for others.

”Just the joy, the smiles on their faces, the excitement of telling us what their wish is, and how much fun they have during the wishes,” Brady’s mom Angel Nickerson said.

“When a wish comes in, they have that positive distraction,” Make-A-Wish Maine Director of Mission Delivery Sonya Purington said. “They can look forward to the future, they can brainstorm about what might make them happy, and it’s something they can own.”

Make-A-Wish Maine is entering its busiest time of the wishing year - the summertime.

By the end of the year, they’re aiming to have granted 75 wishes.

More than 100 Maine children still need their wishes granted.

You can support their efforts at wish.org/maine.

