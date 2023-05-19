Maine officials urge caution on the road for Motorcycle safety month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials in Maine are reinforcing an annual message to keep motorcyclists safe.

If you’re on a bike, be aware of your surroundings.

According to officials, 32 motorcyclists died on Maine roads last year. In the last five years, it’s been 132.

However, there are ways to avoid these unfortunate situations.

It all starts with education and experience.

“We want motorcyclists to make sure they’ve completed a rider education course and that they’re riding a motorcycle that’s appropriate for their size,” said Lauren Stewart, director for the bureau of highway safety.

Biker Nathan Abbott said he wants to venture on a motorcycle in the future but didn’t feel comfortable doing so unless he understood the responsibilities.

“When I did my research, I looked online, and I listened to the videos and they said that courses like this were for people like me,” said Abbott.

Abbott enrolled in a two-day course at the Bangor Area Motorcycle School with instructor Terry Atwood.

He says it’s been worth every penny.

“You realize, wow, this thing actually sticks, and this is really cool,” said Abbott. “It’s an amazing amount of fun, and Mr. Atwood has been a wonderful teacher, and we went over stuff like how to brake properly or stopping distance.”

Stewart voiced concern saying nobody expects to get into a crash on a bike, but to be prepared for the worst, the appropriate gear must be worn.

“Prepare for the slide not the ride because you want to make sure you have protective gear on in the event that something happens,” said Stewart.

That includes bright clothing, helmets, boots, and leather.

This message isn’t to steer anyone away from the road but to make everyone aware, including those driving vehicles.

Abbott says it’s critical for new riders to take educational courses, and whether it’s the right fit or not, motorcycle safety should be on the mind of every vehicle operator.

“Just do it,” Abbott said. “You don’t even have to have a motorcycle, they provide one. You don’t like it? You can opt out, and that’s okay, but if you do like it, you might’ve just found your new passion.”

If you’re looking for more information on motorcycle safety, you can go to this website and search for courses in your region.

