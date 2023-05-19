Maine Legislatures Health and Human Services Committee votes to end sale of flavored tobacco in the state

Flavored Tobacco
Flavored Tobacco(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee has voted in favor of bill to end the sale of flavored tobacco in the state.

It comes a few weeks after a public hearing in Augusta.

The bill’s sponsor says flavored tobacco targets marginalized groups including youth who may already feel disconnected, anxious, and hopeless.

Those against the bill, including the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association, say ending the sale of flavored tobacco will be detrimental to the economy.

Flavored tobacco products have already been taken off the shelves in six municipalities:

Bangor, Bar Harbor, Rockland, Brunswick, Portland and South Portland.

The bill now faces votes in the House and Senate.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts

Latest News

My Maine Gardens: Hummingbird Food
Heavy Rain Saturday Night
Motor Cycle Safety Awareness month
Maine officials urge caution on the road for Motorcycle safety month
Facing Sexual Assault Charges
U.S. Coast Guard Officer accused of sexually assaulting family member