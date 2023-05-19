Maine Legislatures Health and Human Services Committee votes to end sale of flavored tobacco in the state

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee has voted in favor of bill to end the sale of flavored tobacco in the state.

It comes a few weeks after a public hearing in Augusta.

The bill’s sponsor says flavored tobacco targets marginalized groups including youth who may already feel disconnected, anxious, and hopeless.

Those against the bill, including the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association, say ending the sale of flavored tobacco will be detrimental to the economy.

Flavored tobacco products have already been taken off the shelves in six municipalities:

Bangor, Bar Harbor, Rockland, Brunswick, Portland and South Portland.

The bill now faces votes in the House and Senate.

