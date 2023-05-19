Laser show and concert in Clinton to benefit local organization

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - The Winslow Community Cupboard food pantry is hosting a laser show and concert that will benefit the organization’s mission.

The family-friendly event began Thursday at the fairground in Clinton and continues through the weekend.

The drive-in laser show features musical hits from the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and beyond.

Attendees can bring their own chairs and blankets, or sit in the car to enjoy the performance on large screen laser projections.

Half the proceeds will support the pantry that provides for Mainers who are food insecure.

”Since three years, we started roughly around 40 families of the food bank every two weeks,” Winslow Community Cupboard Director Bruce Bottigliere said.

“Now we are up to 250 families every two weeks. In three years, which is stemming to thousands and thousands of pounds of food that we are giving out and the part that I like about it is with good shepherd, we are using produce. We are able to get produce. Fresh fruits and vegetables are not cheap these days in the stores.”

Tickets are $29 per carload when you purchase it in advance and $39 at the gate.

For more information, visit freshtix.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.