Husson softball’s season ends with 4-0 no-hit loss to Cabrini

Eagles finish 0-2 in NCAA Regional play
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Mass. (WABI) - Husson’s offense could not wake up in an elimination-game loss to Cabrini as Avery Byrnes struck out 15 Eagles in a 4-0 no-hit win.

Eagles finish 0-2 in NCAA Regional play
Eagles finish 0-2 in NCAA Regional play(WABI/Tufts)

Byrnes also started the scoring for the Cavaliers with an RBI bunt-single to score Ariana Mirenda in the first inning.

Small ball was in the Cabrini game plan, as Kelsey Huling bunted for a hit and a 2-0 lead in the second inning scoring Emma Barbera.

Cabrini’s Holly Smith gave her team breathing room with a two-RBI double to round out the scoring in the sixth inning.

The loss spells the end of Husson’s season that saw the Eagles win their fifth-straight North Atlantic Conference softball title and 12th in program history.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash

Latest News

The Eagles will be in an elimination game on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Husson baseball starts NCAA double-elimination regional slate with 11-3 loss to Wheaton
Eagles will play a regional elimination game on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Husson softball starts NCAA Tournament run with 9-3 loss to Tufts
Husson softball opens NCAA Tournament against Tufts
Husson softball opens NCAA Tournament against Tufts
Topsham’s Caleb Manuel competing in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship