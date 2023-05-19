Husson softball’s season ends with 4-0 no-hit loss to Cabrini

MEDFORD, Mass. (WABI) - Husson’s offense could not wake up in an elimination-game loss to Cabrini as Avery Byrnes struck out 15 Eagles in a 4-0 no-hit win.

Eagles finish 0-2 in NCAA Regional play (WABI/Tufts)

Byrnes also started the scoring for the Cavaliers with an RBI bunt-single to score Ariana Mirenda in the first inning.

Small ball was in the Cabrini game plan, as Kelsey Huling bunted for a hit and a 2-0 lead in the second inning scoring Emma Barbera.

Cabrini’s Holly Smith gave her team breathing room with a two-RBI double to round out the scoring in the sixth inning.

The loss spells the end of Husson’s season that saw the Eagles win their fifth-straight North Atlantic Conference softball title and 12th in program history.

