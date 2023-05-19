Husson baseball starts NCAA double-elimination regional slate with 11-3 loss to Wheaton

The Eagles will be in an elimination game on Saturday at 11 a.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WABI) - Husson baseball couldn’t overcome an 8-0 deficit through six innings against Wheaton in an 11-3 loss to start its NCAA DIII regional run.

The Eagles will be in an elimination game on Saturday at 11 a.m.(WABI)

Robert Wirtanen and Kevin Matos chipped in RBI doubles before Timmy Wagner homered to help boost the Lyons’ advantage early.

The Eagles got on the board in the seventh inning thanks to Hunter Curtis’s RBI double to bring in Akira Warren, making it 8-1.

Curtis added an RBI single to score Ethan Stoddard in the ninth to make it 11-2.

Then, David York connected for a single to plate Curtis leading to the final score of 11-3.

The loss sets up an elimination game for the Eagles on Saturday at 11 a.m.

