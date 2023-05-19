High Tide honoring late employee Amanda Curry

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer restaurant is inviting the public to help them support a family Friday who are close to their hearts.

High Tide is giving 10% of their proceeds Friday to the trust fund of Amanda Curry’s daughters.

100% of their food special sales will go to the girls.

Curry passed away suddenly last week.

She was the bar manager at High Tide and loved by countless people throughout the community and beyond.

“Amanda Curry was part of our family. I mean, she’s worked here since 2016. She touched so many hearts she looked at, after all of us like a mother, best friends to so many people. All our customers came here just because of her. I mean, we just felt that us as a High Tide family needed this for our own closure plus our customers. Plus her family is just amazing,” said General Manager John Mason.

We’re told that Amanda always put others before herself. Including stories where if she was out with friends and saw bartenders struggling to keep up with a busy night, she’d start bartending to help them out.

They’ll also have a cash bucket for donations.

