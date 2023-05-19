High Tide honoring late employee Amanda Curry

High Tide honoring late employee Amanda Curry
High Tide honoring late employee Amanda Curry(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer restaurant is inviting the public to help them support a family Friday who are close to their hearts.

High Tide is giving 10% of their proceeds Friday to the trust fund of Amanda Curry’s daughters.

100% of their food special sales will go to the girls.

Curry passed away suddenly last week.

She was the bar manager at High Tide and loved by countless people throughout the community and beyond.

“Amanda Curry was part of our family. I mean, she’s worked here since 2016. She touched so many hearts she looked at, after all of us like a mother, best friends to so many people. All our customers came here just because of her. I mean, we just felt that us as a High Tide family needed this for our own closure plus our customers. Plus her family is just amazing,” said General Manager John Mason.

We’re told that Amanda always put others before herself. Including stories where if she was out with friends and saw bartenders struggling to keep up with a busy night, she’d start bartending to help them out.

They’ll also have a cash bucket for donations.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash

Latest News

The board accepted Creech's resignation last week.
Middle school principal resigns in the wake of harassment allegations
Make-A-Wish Maine walks for wishes in Bangor
Make-A-Wish Maine walks for wishes in Bangor
boat
Maine may pay lobster fishers to test new gear as whale protection rules loom
large screen laser projections
Laser show and concert in Clinton to benefit local organization