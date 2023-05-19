Heavy Rainfall Saturday Night Into Sunday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has now moved off to our east and will keep skies clear for the first half of the night. Two areas of low pressure will be headed in our direction later in the day Saturday. As these lows approach the region, the pressure gradient tightens, and breezy conditions are expected to last overnight into much of the day on Saturday. They will eventually bring widespread & beneficial rain to the region. Gusts overnight will be out of the SSW up to 25 mph. Lows will be much warmer than the night prior with most locations staying in the 40s and low 50s.

Saturday will start off dry for most of the region. There will be some showers over the Crown of Maine to start off Saturday. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day and much of the daytime hours will remain dry. Highs will be mostly in the 60s, but a gust SSE wind gusting to 30 mph will keep the coast in the 50s.

Rain will arrive over the south and along the coast by mid to late afternoon and will gradually spread inland throughout the night. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times with some of the highest amounts falling along the coast and across Downeast communities. Totals for these locations could easily exceed 2″. Along I-95 into the Foothills 1-2″ will be likely and then northern Maine will see less than an inch.

Heavy rainfall expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Downeast areas will see the most as some spots could see over 3". (WABI)

The rain will clear out before sunrise on Sunday. Some Downeast areas will have some lingering showers through about 7 AM. The rest of Sunday will be dry with skies clearing into the afternoon. Highs will reach the 60s and low 70s. WNW winds will gust up to 30 mph.

High pressure will move in by the start of next week. This will bring mostly sunny skies with highs mostly in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with more clouds moving in after midnight. Lows will be in the 40s & 50s with a breezy SSW wind gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with showers arriving by the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times overnight. Highs in the 60s. SSE gusts up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: A few early morning showers followed by partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. WNW winds gusting to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

