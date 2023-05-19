Gardiner man facing charges after reported elder abuse

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man facing charges after a 91-year-old family member was reportedly abused has been indicted by a grand jury.

David Dineen, 59, is facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of a dependent person, aggravated assault with a weapon, domestic violence assault with prior convictions and criminal threatening.

Court records say the dangerous weapon was a wooden instrument.

He was arrested last month and is out on $10,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.