Gardiner man facing charges after reported elder abuse

Elder abuse arrest
Elder abuse arrest(Kennebec County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man facing charges after a 91-year-old family member was reportedly abused has been indicted by a grand jury.

David Dineen, 59, is facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of a dependent person, aggravated assault with a weapon, domestic violence assault with prior convictions and criminal threatening.

Court records say the dangerous weapon was a wooden instrument.

He was arrested last month and is out on $10,000 bail.

