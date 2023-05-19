Gardiner man facing charges after reported elder abuse
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man facing charges after a 91-year-old family member was reportedly abused has been indicted by a grand jury.
David Dineen, 59, is facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of a dependent person, aggravated assault with a weapon, domestic violence assault with prior convictions and criminal threatening.
Court records say the dangerous weapon was a wooden instrument.
He was arrested last month and is out on $10,000 bail.
