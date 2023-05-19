Evermay Nursery gives tips on keeping plants safe against the cold

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - This time of year can be pretty tricky for planting flowers in Maine.

After a couple of chilly nights this week, one nursery in Orono is preparing for an influx of customers this weekend. Some to replace what they lost to the cold, others to simply get started.

“When in doubt, don’t plant out!” said Richard May, owner, Evermay Nursery.

This time of year, every plant May sells comes with a warning.

“We constantly say, ‘It’s too early, it’s too early.’ Like the peppers we have now are little, tiny and in two weeks they’ll be perfect. If you put them out now they’re gonna resent you forever. They’re gonna die,” said May.

It’s a lesson May had to learn himself when he first moved from Northern California to New England.

“That was a steep learning curve and a lot of dead plants,” he said.

About 25 years ago, May put down roots in Orono and opened Evermay Nursery.

“There are five people that work here and we’re all knowledgeable plant people, even might say plant freaks,” said May.

If you’re a novice gardener, May has some advice: have fun, start small, and most importantly, educate yourself before digging in.

“If you went into a fine art store, you bought paints, and on the way out, you said, ‘By the way, how do I paint a masterpiece?’ We have the paint here, we have the plants, but there’s a lot more to it than that,” he said.

May suggests shopping local to ensure the plants you’re buying can thrive in this area. He says plants have different cold tolerances, and figuring out which of three categories yours fall into will set you up for success.

“Pansies for instance, are rock solid or cold hearty,” May said. “They can take down to like 20 to 23 degrees and not hurt them. And then there’s another group like marigolds that can take a lot of cold. They can grow when they’re cool, but they can’t take a frost. And then there’s the third group of plants that really can’t take any amount of cold. And basil is the most prominent of those but you know zinnias, for instance, they need to be very warm. So you really need to have an idea of what you’re going to plant and when.”

Evermay Nursery is located on Forest Avenue in Orono at the roundabout with Stillwater Avenue.

