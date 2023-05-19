Community Connector resumes Saturday service

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is bringing back a popular public transportation service it canceled last year.

The Community Connector bus will offer Saturday service effective June 3.

Fares that day will be free!

The city canceled Saturday service last summer due to an ongoing driver shortage, but says they now have the workforce to support its return.

The Community Connector serves Bangor, Brewer, Orono, Old Town, Veazie and Hampden.

The updated schedule is posted on bangormaine.gov, at the transit center and municipal offices.

