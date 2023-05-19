Bystanders lift car off motorcyclist pinned underneath

Caught on camera: Good Samaritans helped lift a car off a man pinned underneath after a crash Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska. (CNN, Douglas County SD/Facebook)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Several brave people jumped into action in Nebraska to helped deputies in lifting a car off a man who was pinned underneath, officials said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office praised their effort in a Facebook post and is looking for help identifying the good Samaritans.

Video captured the group working to lift the car up Thursday, and a deputy and a woman pulling the man out from underneath.

Officials said the condition of the motorcyclist was not known at the time of the post.

“If you know who any of these individuals are so that we can tell them thank you for their bravery we would appreciate it,” the post states.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash

Latest News

Prosecutors said in court papers filed this week that Teixeira was caught by superiors months...
Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, to remain jailed as he awaits trial
Heavy Rain Saturday Night
FILE - Jim Brown is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday,...
Jim Brown: 1936-2023
Motor Cycle Safety Awareness month
Maine officials urge caution on the road for Motorcycle safety month
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
All-time NFL great running back, social activist Jim Brown dead at 87