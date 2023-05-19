Bangor Christian’s Jason Libby tosses no-hitter with 22 strikeouts

Dropped third strike gave Libby the chance to finish with 22 instead of the 21 total outs in a seven-inning game
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Christian’s Jason Libby tossed a no-hitter in the Patriots’ 5-0 win over Stearns on May 8.

A no-hitter is outstanding, but this had an added bonus.

Libby notched 22 strikeouts.

Dropped third strike gave Libby the chance to finish with 22 instead of the 21 total outs in a seven-inning game(WABI)

He finished with an extra strikeout in addition to the conventional 21 total outs in a seven-inning game because of a runner making it to first base on a dropped third strike.

Libby said his command is what got him the no-hitter.

“It was the same as any other game going into it. I knew we were playing a good team. I had to pitch really well to get us to win. That’s what I was doing. They were really all working, curveball and fastball. It was just location, really. That’s really all it is,” said Libby, senior.

That dropped third strike runner was the only thing standing between Libby and a perfect game.

He added that the defense behind him gives him confidence on the mound, even when they didn’t have to field any outs that day.

Libby likes the Patriots chances to contend in Class D with this spring’s reloaded roster.

