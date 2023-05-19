Another Nice Day Today, Much Needed Rain This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today. This will set us up with a gusty south/southwest wind which will usher warmer, more seasonable air back into the region. The wind could gust to 30-35 MPH at times today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine again today. High temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70° for most however coastal areas will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° due to the wind off the water. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-40s to around 50°.

Our next system will approach during the day Saturday. We may see a little early sunshine to start the day but otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. Low pressure coming out of the Great Lakes Region, combined with low pressure moving northward from the Mid-Atlantic, will bring some showers into the state by mid-late afternoon, especially over southern and western parts of the state. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60° along the coast and 60s to near 70° inland. Steadier, heavier rain will spread across the state during the evening hours. Rain could be heavy at times during the evening and overnight hours. The rain will taper to scattered showers from west to east across the state late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. Scattered shower chances will linger into Sunday morning as low pressure drags a cold front through the state. By the time the rain winds down Sunday morning, it looks like most areas will see rainfall totals between .5″ to 1.5″ with higher amounts of 2″-2.5″ possible for areas near and along the coast. Drier air moving in behind the cold front will allow skies to brighten Sunday afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. High pressure builds in to bring us some nice weather early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs between 57°-70°, coolest along the coast. South/southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 44°-50°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers developing south and west of Bangor, steadier/heavier rain spreading southwest to northeast across the state during the evening and into the night. Highs between 57°-69°, coolest along the coast. South wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Sunday: Morning showers will give way to brightening skies for the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

