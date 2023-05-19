Maine’s law enforcement family is welcoming 64 new members to their team

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The graduation ceremony celebrating the 64 law enforcement officers who graduated from Maine’s Criminal Justice Academy might be over, but their young careers are just beginning.

An oath of honor to serve...

“We are so proud of them, first and foremost,” said public safety commissioner Michael Suaschuck.

Taken in front of friends and family after 18 weeks of basic training.

“That’s 720 hours of total training that documented training. They do a lot of things after hours as well,’ Sauschuck said.

Sauschuck is the Public Safety Commissioner. He was at the ceremony celebrating the new law enforcement officers.

“What we need to do for everybody right, officers to the people we serve and the people we serve back to officers is just show respect to everyone, treat everyone as human beings despite the uniforms, despite the situation that people are in,” he said.

Loved ones got the opportunity to pin badges on the officers who will soon start their careers.

“That badge means a lot. It means that everybody in the state of Maine that wears that badge went through this exact same experience, mine, a number of years ago, over the last 18 weeks. But now they are part of that family, and they will be part of the family forever,” he said.

As they step into their various roles, they are reminded to take care of themselves, their community, and ask for help when they need it.

“Every day, you will encounter and help people in your community who are seriously struggling. You will quite literally save lives,” said Darcie McElwee, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine during the ceremony.

“They are going to see a lot of things, some of them, not so pleasant, but they are an honorable profession, and we are proud of them,” Sauschuck said.

