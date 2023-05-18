YouTube TV issue causes fans to miss end of Celtics, Heat game

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics face off in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.
The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics face off in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT
(WFSB) - YouTube TV subscribers missed out on the last 4 minutes of game one of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night.

Many instead reported seeing a trailer for the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid movie on repeat.

The game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat was broadcast on TNT.

YouTube acknowledged the issue and said its team was working on a fix.

“Thanks so much for your patience,” Team YouTube posted to social media.

By the time the issue was resolved, the game had ended in a 123-116 win for the Heat.

“Sorry to let you know that you might also experience an issue when watching content on multiple channels via YTV,” Team YouTube posted. “We’re really sorry about this and we’ll keep you posted as soon as we have an update.”

YouTube had not said what caused the issue; however, it posted early Thursday morning that it was resolved.

