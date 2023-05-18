Wildland fire under control in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Maine Forest Service is investigating after a wildland fire spread to about an acre in Hampden Wednesday evening.

Hampden fire officials say that fire off Route 202 is out.

They first got the call around 5:45 p.m. for the fire that ended up being about a mile into the woods.

They were able to drive on a service road for part of that trip, but wound up walking about a quarter mile to reach the flames.

Officials say water supply was an issue, but thanks in part to the Maine Forest Service helicopter making drops, they were able to get the fire under control.

A number of surrounding towns also provided mutual aid.

We’re told crews will return Thursday morning to check in on the scene.

