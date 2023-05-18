Waterville woman killed in single-vehicle crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (MORNING SENTINEL) - A Waterville woman died earlier this week when her car crashed on College Avenue.

It happened Monday night, according to the Morning Sentinel.

The newspaper reports 27-year old Emily Marchesi was near Cumberland Farms when she went up on the sidewalk and then tried over correcting.

Police tells the newspaper, her vehicle ended up going across all four lanes of traffic and then rolling over.

No one else was in the vehicle.

