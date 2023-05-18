Topsham’s Caleb Manuel competing in NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship

TOPSHAM, Maine (WABI) - Topsham-turned-Georgia-Bulldog golfer Caleb Manuel finished in a tie for 2nd place at the NCAA Regional Tournament at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath, Mich. on Wednesday.

Manuel scored at -7 for the tournament as the Bulldogs won as a team at -29.

Now, it’s on to the NCAA Division I Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottdale, Ariz.

“I don’t think anyone really expected us to win. Obviously, we expected to qualify and get in the top five spots. To be able to win and win by eight is pretty cool. I think it gives us momentum,” said Manuel.

The NCAA Championship tees off on Fri. May 26 and wraps up five days later.

