River Road Veterinary Hospital to close at the end of May

River Road Veterinary Clinic.
River Road Veterinary Clinic.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A vet clinic in Orrington will be closing at the end of the month.

The company that owns River Road Veterinary Clinic says it’s due to a shortage of vets.

According to Melissa Lucas, a spokesperson for Rarebreed, they have not been able to find a new veterinarian for the team after searching for over two years.

The clinic will close May 31.

Staff will be available until June 8 to help clients transfer their pet’s records.

Rarebreed Veterinary Partners’ full statement:

“We are very sad to close River Road Veterinary Hospital. Our priority is taking care of our team and your pets. There is a veterinarian shortage in our industry, including in our own Bangor community. We have been actively searching for over two years and despite our greatest efforts, we were unable to find a new veterinarian for the team. Our industry is also in the middle of a mental health crisis, and we have made the difficult decision to close the practice to protect the team’s wellbeing. We have been helping our team to secure employment at other hospitals.

Thank you for the outpouring of kindness in our community. The River Road team will truly miss taking care of your pets. We are working very hard to ensure that our River Road pets can receive medical care by other area veterinarians. If you are a current client of River Road, we will transfer your pets’ medical records to another veterinary hospital. If you don’t have a pet at River Road right now, we ask that you let us help our pet parent clients first. Visit the River Road website for information on how to transfer your pets’ medical records and where to go if your pet is having an emergency. Please be compassionate to your veterinary care teams. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this transition.”

