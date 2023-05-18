Remembering Coach Lib

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Albert Liberatore passed away in March at 74 after a long hockey life.

Celebration of life hockey play day planned for Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Penobscot Ice Arena to honor Brewer coach (WABI/Lisa Liberatore)

“Hockey was about life lessons. It was about the friendships. It was about the party. It’s about the celebration and the community, along with the discipline that’s required. All the things that you need to be successful, you can find when you’re on a team and working hard in a rink. Who you are, where you are, and what’s going on around you were my dad’s big three,” said Lisa Liberatore, daughter.

Coach Lib helped players with scholarship fundraising to play.

“I saw one of the kids that he had helped every single year play at the high school level on the varsity team. I had no idea, so it was just really cool to see that kind of support, love, and dedication to the next generation,” said Liberatore.

He was about changing the trajectories of lives.

“He gave a lot of advice and a lot of incredible guidance, sometimes even if you didn’t want it (laughs). He was giving it to you because he saw the potential in a lot of kids when they didn’t see it in themselves,” said Liberatore.

There will be a celebration of life on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Penobscot Ice Arena.

“He was excited, so we actually worked together to plan this event. We have free skate going on. We’ll have street hockey. Brewer Youth Hockey will be here talking about the program and really raising awareness for the scholarship. The family and friends that know him will be here as well to celebrate him and making it a happy thing. He really wants as much joy as possible,” said Liberatore.

A grateful community will be honoring a coach who taught positivity, teamwork, how to be a good person, and priorities.

