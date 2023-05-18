Patchy Frost Overnight. Breezy & Warmer Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure today has brought us a lot more sunshine and some warmer temperatures. That high will begin to move towards our east overnight and will keep skies mostly clear. Overnight lows will drop once again into the 30s and low 40s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for communities along the I-95 corridor and extends into parts of Downeast Maine. These locations will see the best chance for temperatures dropping into the mid 30s and runs the risk of having patchy frost.

A frost advisory has been issued as lows will once again drop into the mid 30s for some locations. Patchy frost will be possible. (WABI)

The high moves off into the Atlantic on Friday. It will still bring us mostly sunny skies, but with our next system approaching to our west, our pressure gradient will tighten, and winds will be increasing throughout the day. SSW gusts will reach close to 40 mph through Friday afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the 60s, the coast will be in the 50s due to the sea breeze. Clouds will begin to increase Friday night.

Watching a pair of low-pressure systems by the weekends. It does look like a low moving out of the Great Lakes and a low moving up the east coast will provide the chance for rain starting Saturday afternoon lasting into early Sunday morning. Widespread & beneficial rainfall will be likely. The highest totals are expected along, south & east of I-95 where 1″ to 1.5″ of rain is likely. Farther north, totals will be less than an inch. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the 60s and a SSE breeze will gust up to 30 mph. By Sunday, a few showers will be possible in the morning before we get clearing into the afternoon and highs will hit the 60s & 70s.

High pressure returns to the region by early next week bringing mostly sunny & seasonable conditions.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Frost Advisory for locations where lows will drop into the mid 30s. The rest of the region will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. SSW wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s. A Sea breeze will keep the coast cooler in the 50s. SSW wind picks up by the afternoon gusting to 40 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with showers arriving by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. SSE gusts up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: A few early morning showers followed by partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.