Maine legislators advance Democratic majority-sponsored gun control bills

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine legislators have advanced a pair of Democratic majority sponsored gun control bills to the House and Senate floor for fresh debate and final vote.

One bill reviewed by the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Wednesday, sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, of Portland, would expand background checks to include private, person-to-person, sales and all guns show sales, addressing loopholes in federal law.

“Passing a background check does not infringe on anyone’s right,” Lynn Ellis, Legislative Director, Maine Gun Safety Coalition, said in an interview. “No one’s keeping you from purchasing a firearm if you’re legally able to get it.”

But opponents, like Sen. Matt Harrington, (R) York, a former police officer, fear private sale background checks could create a gun registry.

Harrington said in an interview, “I just think it’s contrary to the Second Amendment. The first step in confiscation, generally, is a registry. So, it’s a slippery slope when you start going down that path.”

Another bill would impose a 72-hour, or three-day, waiting period on all Maine gun sales, even after a buyer had passed an FBI “instant” background check.

Proponents said that will give people in a mental health crisis a cooling off period and help stop suicides.

“Anything we can do to try to help save lives, whether on a small scale or a bigger scale, I think, we need to do,” committee co-chair Rep. Suzanne Salisbury, (D) Westbrook, said in an interview.

An average of 163 Mainers die by guns annually, and 89% of those deaths are suicides, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

Salisbury said, “If we focus solely on a sentence in the constitution without putting in real world experience, we’re missing an opportunity.”

But bill opponents, including a licensed gun dealer serving in the House, Rep. Jim White, (R) Guilford, believe the waiting period is unnecessary.

114,010 Maine gun buyers were submitted to the National Instant Background Check system last year.

White said in an interview, “There’s only so much we can protect society. If we’re selling an automobile or a can of gasoline or a butcher knife or a baseball bat – I’m not a clinical health provider. I don’t know how to conduct a background check as far as this person’s mental health. However, if there’s anything red-flagged in their history, it does come up in these background checks.”

White noted for the committee that last year’s bipartisan gun safety law, co-sponsored by Maine U.S. Senator Susan Collins and signed by President Joe Biden, now requires all buyers under 21-years-old to wait three days to obtain a gun.

The Maine bill would also apply to all other adults.

The committee voted 5-5 “ought to pass” for both bills. Three Democratic committee members were absent.

