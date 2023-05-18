BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see lots of sunshine today. After a cold start this morning, temperatures will climb to the mid-50s to low 60s for highs this afternoon... a few degrees below where we should be for this time of year. Skies will be clear tonight. It will be cold again but I don’t think it will be quite as cold as this morning. Overnight lows tonight will drop to the mid-30s to low 40s. Some patchy frost is possible across the north.

High pressure will slide to our east Friday. This will set us up with a gusty south/southwest wind on Friday which will usher warmer, more seasonable air back into the region. Friday will again feature plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70° for most however coastal areas will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° due to the wind off the water. Our next system will approach during the day Saturday. We may see a little early sunshine to start the day but otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. Low pressure coming out of the Great Lakes Region, combined with low pressure moving northward from the Mid-Atlantic, will bring some showers into the state later in the day, especially over southern and western parts of the state. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60° along the coast and 60s to near 70° inland. Steadier, heavier rain will move through the state Saturday night, tapering to scattered showers late. Scattered showers will linger into Sunday morning as low pressure moves through. Showers are expected to move out by afternoon with drier weather during the afternoon hours. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. High pressure builds in to bring us some nice weather early next week.

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 55°-62°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Patchy frost north. Lows between 33°-42°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs between 57°-70°, coolest along the coast. South/southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Late day showers possible, especially southern and western parts of the state. Highs between 58°-68°, coolest along the coast.

Sunday: Morning showers possible otherwise mostly cloudy. Some breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.