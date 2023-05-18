Lawmakers to discuss bill that could end the sale of flavored tobacco in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A work session will take place Thursday on an act to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in Maine.

It comes a few weeks after a public hearing was held in Augusta.

The bill would end the sale of flavored tobacco products across the state.

It is focused on licensed tobacco retailers and does not propose any penalties for purchase, use or possession of flavored tobacco products.

Bar Harbor, Portland, South Portland, Brunswick, and Bangor already have such bans in place.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.