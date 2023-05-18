How an offshore wind port could impact Searsport

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - An offshore wind port is likely coming to Maine.

But where will that site be for building turbines, and how will those turbines be moved miles offshore to wind farms?

”The concept here is, in a port, you would build the substructures, the bases, and then install at the port the towers and the nacelles and the blades, and then tow them out to where there’ll be deployed,” Searsport town manager James Gillway said.

Searsport and Eastport have been named potential locations by the State of Maine for a marshalling port essential to future offshore wind development.

Although a final decision may not come this year, discussion is heating up in Searsport - the site of three of the four proposals.

“All three of those proposals have pros and cons,” Gillway said.

“The State needs to choose the option that is the least environmentally-damaging, practicable alternative,” Rolf Olsen, the vice president of Friends of Sears Island, said.

The pitches center around using Mack Point, an existing industrial site, or clearcutting a portion of state-owned Sears Island, a popular recreation space. A third choice involves using both, and the fourth option is to build in Eastport.

Gillway says it’s too early for a preference as more information comes in.

“I think a lot of people want to get ahead of the process. The information that goes into that matrix has to be based on scientific facts, not what somebody’s opinion or belief is. It’s pretty involved, and that takes time.”

If the State chooses Mack Point or Sears Island, some are concerned about the effect on the environment and the economy.

“We’re going to have traffic impacts,” Gillway said. “We’re going to have housing increases. I’ve told a lot of folks, it’ll affect Searsport on every level.”

“It’s going to definitely change the landscape of this part of Maine,” Olsen said. “It would have a very active, probably noisy construction environment very close by to the trails. We expect it to affect the tourism significantly. The footprint of this wind port would be as large or larger than Bath Iron Works.”

Olsen and Gillway are both on the MaineDOT Offshore Wind Port Advisory Group, and they both agree on one key factor.

“We’re not opposed to wind energy,” Olsen said. “We’re actually for renewable energy. It’s the wave of the future.”

“It is our future, and if we want to start to move towards renewables, we’re going to have to have that in our portfolio,” Gillway said.

“We just want the State to make a sensible decision and not potentially destroy Sears Island irreparably,” Olsen said.

Friends of Sears Island is hosting a meeting Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Searsport Community Center.

The State will present a video detailing the possible outcomes, and town officials will be there to answer questions.

