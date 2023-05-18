Home sales dropped 3.4% from March

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Home sales dropped for a second month in April.

The National Association of Realtors says existing home sales dipped 3.4% from March.

It is an even bigger drop when compared to last year, a loss of 23%.

Mortgage rates have been climbing and were near 7% when many of the homes sold in April went under contract.

They say fluctuating mortgage rates, limited inventory, and job gains have created a push-pull in housing demand.

