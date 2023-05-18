Healthy Aging Expo returns to Bangor after pandemic halt

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No matter the age, healthy aging should always be on the brain.

The Healthy Aging Expo occurred at the Anah Shrine Center in Bangor providing over 70 vendors to educate the community.

After being rebranded by the Eastern Area Agency on Aging, the former Senior Expo has made it’s return after a pandemic hiatus.

The agency’s executive director said they’re excited to resume this important expo and there’s a reason why they make sure to hold it during May.

“We always do it in May because May is Older Americans Month, and so, we really want to celebrate people getting older and aging,” said Tabatha Caso, executive director of EAAA. “We have our Durgin Center in Brewer at Twin City Plaza where we offer regular events, educational series, wellness classes, arts and crafts activities. So, if people are looking to continue the social interaction, we do offer that every day, Monday through Friday at the Durgin Center.”

Over 700 people took part in the expo this year.

Caso says she spoke to more than a few people who drove over an hour to get access to different resources.

If you’re looking for assistance, you can go to this website for more details.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.