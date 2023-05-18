Fire Marshal investigation leads to arrest after fire in Stonington

STONINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - A homeowner is being charged with arson after a fire in Stonington on Wednesday.

Officials were called to the home on School Street around 11:07 a.m. After fire crews extinguished the flames, the Fire Marshal’s office was called in to investigate.

Though they did not reveal what lead to the conclusion of arson, officials did say they arrested the home’s owner, 33-year-old George St. Amand.

Amand was taken into custody and brought to Hancock County Jail.

Multiple crews were called in to help contain the fire, including Deer Isle, Sedgewick, Brooklin and Blue Hill.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.