Despite unseasonable weather, Thomas Hill Standpipe spring tour remains popular

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of the best views in Bangor opened back up to the public Wednesday.

First built in 1897, The Thomas Hill Standpipe still serves a functional purpose to this day. It helps regulate water pressure in Bangor’s downtown area and provides water storage for emergencies.

As an added bonus, it’s hard to beat the views from the top.

The Bangor Water District opens the standpipe up four times a year so revelers can take it all in.

Despite chilly temperatures, gusty winds, and not to mention a climb of 100 stairs, there was no stopping Mainers from making the trip.

“I was incredibly surprised about the number of people that were here. There were 40 people waiting in line when we got here, which is rare even in the summer. So, considering it is the coldest day of May and the wind chill, I don’t know what it is up there, but I saw 33 mile per hour gusts in the forecast and that didn’t make me real happy about standing here all day. But still, it’s fun and makes everybody happy,” said Joshua Saucier, assistant general manager, Bangor Water District.

Mark your calendars!

Thomas Hill Standpipe will be open again for its summer tour on July 19th.

Another note - Bangor Water is doing away with its winter tour due to dwindling interest. Instead, there will be two fall dates: October 4th and 11th.

