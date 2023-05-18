Crews battle massive fire at construction site in North Carolina

Crews are fighting a large fire in the Southpark area of Charlotte. Credit: Sophie Mueller
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Crews are responding to a five-alarm fire in Charlotte, North Carolina, officials said.

According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters are responding at a construction site in the area of South Park Mall.

Destiny Hawkins said she could see flames and smoke from the ninth floor of a nearby business complex.

“We can see large dark clouds of smoke and every few minutes you see large flames come over the tops of the buildings in front of it. Medics and fire assistance are passing through about every 10 minutes,” she said.

Police reported the roads near the area are closed as crews work to contain the fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295

Latest News

Professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham died at the age of 79.
Wrestling entertainment icon Billy Graham dies at age 79
Chris Lee, Maine Special Education Teacher of the Year.
Longtime Houlton teacher wins Maine Special Education Teacher of the Year
Existing home sales fell 3.4% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28...
Looking for a house? High mortgages, few homes lead to biggest annual price drop in 11 years
Dr. Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr. Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.
Blue Bell announces new Dr. Pepper Float ice cream
State investigators start processing Maine hotel fire scene