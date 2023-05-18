Bangor woman with ALS brings new life to timeless project

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Award-winning artist, advocate, wife, and mother.

Those are just a few titles one Bangor woman could use to describe herself.

She’s also an open book about living with ALS.

But one thing that’s clear: she may live with the disease, but it doesn’t define her.

It’s been said the soul of an artist can be seen in their work.

If that’s the case, taking a look at this artist’s photographs shows the soul of someone who is a champion for others.

Here, a champion for breast cancer survivors and what they live with every day that others don’t get a chance to see.

In Tammy Michael’s collection, The Bare Truth Project, she captured what’s left behind when the cancer is gone -- the scars remain.

“We were talking over the winter about things to kind of keep her active and keep her from the winter blues and she started talking about her Bare Truth Project. And then she asked her boys to get it out of the basement. And, so, I unwrapped it all from the cellophane, one at a time, when I brought it all out and laid it all out and said these are beautiful, ‘where can we show these?’ and I said, ‘these are my favorite,’ and she said, ‘okay,’ and I said, ‘I know exactly where these can go,’” said her nurse, Nicole LaRochelle.

This piece won second place in the Bangor Art Society’s Open Forum Art Show earlier this month.

”I am so grateful that I was able to attend. I was given the opportunity to undust the Bare Truth Project, which I created over ten years ago. I have felt for years that the pink ribbon was so glorified, and I felt the true meaning of the ribbon has been lost. Do we really understand why the pink ribbon?” said Michaels.

Thanks to her work more people do understand and keep on seeing an honest look at breast cancer.

”Every model agreed to bare their scars. The project raised $25,000 in three different events and all proceeds went to the Lafayette Cancer Center in Brewer,” said Michaels.

Now, the project is helping her as she fights a battle of her own ... how to continue living this life full of art, advocacy and love for all around her, including her husband and sons ... while living with ALS.

”The funds from the award is going towards my ALS wish for our 25th wedding anniversary,” said Michaels.

Despite where ALS has taken her, it hasn’t stopped her from cherishing her marriage just like she promised in her vows in 1998 and she wants to celebrate the milestone even if going on vacation while using a wheelchair is extremely difficult.

”Immediately, I thought that we needed to do something extra special for us,” said Michaels.

Her wish is to take her husband, David Michaels, on a dream vacation to say thank you for all he’s done as her husband and as her caregiver.

“I don’t like to say this but my family deserves this. I feel selfish saying it but we have been blindsided by a motor Neuron Disease called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis aka ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease,” said Michaels.

They’ve started a GoFundMe and will hear from the Team Gleason Foundation soon.

“Team Gleason loves to help with adventures to a certain point. They advised a GoFundMe page to help raise funds that they don’t cover. We find out May 31st how much they will cover, then they book the whole trip for me,” said Michaels.

They’re hoping to take the jazz and country trip with stops in Chicago, Memphis, and New Orleans.

“We don’t want to go alone so we are bringing two of our boys, the third is deployed. We are bringing our first hired nurse and her husband. I am able to do this vacation because I choose to live. I didn’t remove life sustaining equipment like Hospice requested. I have a amazing new doctor Hannah Livingston from northern light internal medicine. Ever since I gained a stronger supportive team, I have become healthier and filled with hope,” said Michaels.

Hope that’s visible this month here in her home in Bangor and on the lawn of the Washington Monument in our nation’s capital. May is National ALS Awareness month.

“Every year for the past four years my flag has been displayed with 6,000 other flags,” said Michaels.

Many say this life is what we choose to make of it --- for this wife, mother, advocate, and artist -- ALS may not have been something she expected but she continues to prove it’s not something that is stopping her from living the life she wants to live.

“It is an honor to have the ability to share my journey in such a big way,” she says.

If you would like to follow Tammy’s story you can follow her on her Facebook page, Tamurai’s Adventures.

