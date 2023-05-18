3rd Grade Levant student wins Doodle for Google competition for Maine

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - When you head to the popular search engine Google, you’ll notice different designs at the top of the logo every day.

One talented Mainer could have their artwork on display in this very spot.

Every year, Google hosts a competition for K-12 students across the U.S. to represent creativity from every state.

The prompt for this year’s competition was, ‘I am grateful for.’

The winner of Maine’s competition was in the auditorium of Suzanne M. Smith Elementary School during a school assembly awaiting a big surprise.

The 15th annual competition all boiled down to the creativity of 3rd grade student Evelyn Hibbard.

Hibbard says soccer and her friends are what inspired her to doodle.

“I decided to doodle about soccer because I like soccer, and I have friends that help me in it,” said Hibbard.

“If we lose a game, it’s okay. There’s always friends that will cheer you up. For my artwork, I did soccer players, a net that has an O in it, I drew another soccer player, a soccer ball G, a leg kicking the ball, and I did an E and a net.”

The art teacher for the district submitted thousands of applications from the region.

However, this isn’t where the 3rd grade Levant native began her artwork.

Her mom says she started doodling in her room and on the holidays.

Along with her mother, Evelyn’s dad, and little brother came to surprise her at the assembly, and no words could describe how proud they are.

“When we really found out more about it and what it was for, and what she wrote about, we said wow,” said Kirsten Hibbard, Evelyn’s mom. “It was so neat and amazing because Evelyn loves art.”

Now the national competition begins.

Voting will be open from May 18 through May 25.

The national winner takes home a $30,000 college scholarship and an additional $50,000 for a technology package for the school district they study in.

“Go vote for our Mainer because it could be an opportunity for a scholarship for Evelyn but also a technology opportunity for the school here, too,” said her mother.

If you’re looking to vote for Evelyn, you can go to this website and submit your vote!

