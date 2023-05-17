Waterville woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Waterville woman celebrates her 100th birthday today
Waterville woman celebrates her 100th birthday today(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - We’d like to wish a Happy Birthday to Marie Pelotte from Waterville.

She turned 100-year-old today!

Pelotte was celebrated at the Oak Grove Center where she has been living for over a year now.

She was joined by her granddaughter, Kathy Violette, great granddaughter, and other friends and family.

Violette says her grandmother was a homemaker who assisted families with homework and childcare years ago.

She says Marie is a special woman.

“She was loving, helpful, caring, thoughtful, she never raise her voice, none of those types of things. And so, over the last couple of years she has developed some dementia. We have good days and we have bad days and today she’s having a great day because it is her 100th birthday and she’s happy to share it with everybody,” Violette said.

Pelotte is one of ten siblings.

She was born in Fort Kent and moved to Waterville when she was nine.

