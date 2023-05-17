Sabattus Town Manager responds after petition seeking vote of no confidence is submitted

SABATTUS, Maine (WMTW) - Town leaders in Sabattus say they will now seek an independent investigation into allegations against Town Manager Timothy Kane after a petition calling for a vote of “no confidence” was submitted to the Town Council Tuesday night.

During a packed meeting, town resident and firefighter Austin Gayton delivered the petition with 93 signatures, including those of 26 town employees, calling on the select board to re-evaluate the town manager’s contract, along with a binder of text messages and email exchanges with Kane to the council.

“The petition contains a number of false claims, and I have recommended, before they made this motion, that the board initiate an investigation into the allegations so that I have a full and fair opportunity to address any questions or concerns that are raised. An independent investigator, not related to this town. It is important for the public to understand that the petition is motivated by actions that I have taken as a Town Manager to hold the Sabattus Fire Department properly accountable to the taxpayers and elected officials of Sabattus,” Kane said.

