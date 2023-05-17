Sabattus Town Manager responds after petition seeking vote of no confidence is submitted

Sabattus Town Manager responds after petition seeking vote of no confidence is submitted
Sabattus Town Manager responds after petition seeking vote of no confidence is submitted(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABATTUS, Maine (WMTW) - Town leaders in Sabattus say they will now seek an independent investigation into allegations against Town Manager Timothy Kane after a petition calling for a vote of “no confidence” was submitted to the Town Council Tuesday night.

During a packed meeting, town resident and firefighter Austin Gayton delivered the petition with 93 signatures, including those of 26 town employees, calling on the select board to re-evaluate the town manager’s contract, along with a binder of text messages and email exchanges with Kane to the council.

Town leaders in Sabattus say they will now seek an independent investigation into allegations against Town Manager Timothy Kane after a petition calling for a vote of “no confidence” was submitted to the Town Council Tuesday night.

During a packed meeting, town resident and firefighter Austin Gayton delivered the petition with 93 signatures, including those of 26 town employees, calling on the select board to re-evaluate the town manager’s contract, along with a binder of text messages and email exchanges with Kane to the council.

“The petition contains a number of false claims, and I have recommended, before they made this motion, that the board initiate an investigation into the allegations so that I have a full and fair opportunity to address any questions or concerns that are raised. An independent investigator, not related to this town. It is important for the public to understand that the petition is motivated by actions that I have taken as a Town Manager to hold the Sabattus Fire Department properly accountable to the taxpayers and elected officials of Sabattus,” Kane said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295

Latest News

AI Quantum Computing Company
AI Quantum Computing Data Center holds grand opening at Loring
Sophia Glass
Ellsworth police looking for missing teen
Officers arrested Jacob Horwitch, 43, and charged him with criminal trespass, violation of...
Police: Maine man enters middle school bathroom, offers needles to girl
"An environmental justice disaster:" the call from neighbors after Juniper Ridge Landfill...
“An environmental justice disaster:” the call from neighbors after Juniper Ridge Landfill catches fire