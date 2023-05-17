Runaway bison in Caribou put down

CARIBOU, Maine - An update now from Caribou Police on the runaway bison.

Police say the bison’s owner was contacted around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon after at least eight bison were spotted on the Dow Siding Road and East Presque Isle Road.

Police say the owner put down the bison.

Caribou Police confirmed these bison were the same ones that escaped from Fort Fairfield Saturday.

This is the second time this year that bison escaped from Fort Fairfield.

Fort Fairfield Police said Monday they are working with the state and the owner to ensure this does not continue to happen.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.