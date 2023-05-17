Runaway bison in Caribou put down

Bison in Caribou
Bison in Caribou(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine - An update now from Caribou Police on the runaway bison.

Police say the bison’s owner was contacted around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon after at least eight bison were spotted on the Dow Siding Road and East Presque Isle Road.

Police say the owner put down the bison.

Caribou Police confirmed these bison were the same ones that escaped from Fort Fairfield Saturday.

This is the second time this year that bison escaped from Fort Fairfield.

Fort Fairfield Police said Monday they are working with the state and the owner to ensure this does not continue to happen.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295

Latest News

Maine electricity corridor
CMP can resume construction of 145-mile electricity corridor through the Maine woods
File Image
Chelsea man dies from injuries from fire pit incident
The Rockland Police Department posted body camera footage of the ducklings' rescue.
Rockland police rescue ducklings from sewer
Storm damage to the Union Fairgrounds
Union Fairgrounds damaged from recent storm