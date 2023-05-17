Multiple departments responded to a fire in Newport on Monday

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - New details Wednesday about a fire that destroyed a home in Newport on Monday.

According to Newport deputy fire chief Jared Labarnes, they were called to the multi-family home on Rowe street around 11 a.m.

He says the home was fully involved when they arrived, and all occupants had made it out.

Several departments responded and fought the blaze for nearly three hours before it was under control.

Nine people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the red cross.

The cause is being investigated by the fire marshal’s office.

