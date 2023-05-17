Multiple departments responded to a fire in Newport on Monday

structure fire in Newport
structure fire in Newport(Jamie Fillmore Bard)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - New details Wednesday about a fire that destroyed a home in Newport on Monday.

According to Newport deputy fire chief Jared Labarnes, they were called to the multi-family home on Rowe street around 11 a.m.

He says the home was fully involved when they arrived, and all occupants had made it out.

Several departments responded and fought the blaze for nearly three hours before it was under control.

Nine people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the red cross.

The cause is being investigated by the fire marshal’s office.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295

Latest News

Fire at the Days Inn in Kittery
Hotel fire shuts down busy road in Kittery
Sabattus Town Manager responds after petition seeking vote of no confidence is submitted
Sabattus Town Manager responds after petition seeking vote of no confidence is submitted
AI Quantum Computing Company
AI Quantum Computing Data Center holds grand opening at Loring
Sophia Glass
Ellsworth police looking for missing teen