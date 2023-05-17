Maine club softball to compete at Nationals

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s club softball team is on its way to the National Club Softball Association National Tournament this weekend after capturing a New England Championship in Danville, Pa.

Black Bears will face Georgia, Illinois, and Iowa in pool play (WABI/UMaine Club Softball)

It’s the first-ever Nationals trip for the Black Bears’ program that joined the NCSA in 2015.

They’ve been New England East Champions in 2020 and 2022, but getting over the hump to Nationals has been huge for the team’s motivation this year.

It’s also a bonus for the seniors to cap off their careers.

Not only have they worked to be a great team, but they’ve also given time to fundraising, community service, and travel planning as a club team over the years.

“Coming into the season, all of us were putting in a lot of effort to make it further than we did last year and make up for those losses. We’ve been really pushing hard for that this year,” said Haley Clemons, senior second base.

“It’s definitely amazing because it’s going to be our last weekend ever playing softball. It’s just amazing to go out this way, win or lose. We finally accomplished this, and it’s been great,” said Taylor Sullivan, senior first base.

Maine opens the tournament in Pool C against Georgia on Thursday at Noon and Illinois at 3 p.m.

Pool play wraps up with Iowa on Friday at 10 a.m.

Nationals run from Thursday to Sunday.

