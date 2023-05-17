Hotel fire shuts down busy road in Kittery

Crews were battling a fire at the Days Inn on Route 1 Bypass Wednesday
File Image
File Image(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KITTERY, Maine (WMTW) - Crews were battling a fire at the Days Inn on the Route 1 Bypass in Kittery late Wednesday morning.

Because of the fire, the Route 1 Bypass southbound was closed and traffic was being diverted to Ranger Drive.

Town officials say the dry, windy weather was creating dangerous conditions and they were asking people to stay away from the area.

The Sarah Long Bridge was actually closed for a short time due to the fire but has since reopened.

