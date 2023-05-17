Hotel fire shuts down busy road in Kittery

KITTERY, Maine (WMTW) - Crews were battling a fire at the Days Inn on the Route 1 Bypass in Kittery late Wednesday morning.

Because of the fire, the Route 1 Bypass southbound was closed and traffic was being diverted to Ranger Drive.

Town officials say the dry, windy weather was creating dangerous conditions and they were asking people to stay away from the area.

The Sarah Long Bridge was actually closed for a short time due to the fire but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.