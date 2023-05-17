Hampden Academy hosts Special Olympics Maine Track and Field Day

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Hampden Academy hosted the Special Olympics Maine 2023 Track and Field Event.

“I like the big event here. I do the 100-meter dash,” said Chris Young, competitor.

The competitors from Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Hancock Area worked hard to reach their personal bests.

“You have to practice doing a lot of throwing. It’s been good. I did the softball throw, which I got a first place ribbon in,” said Stephanie Buxton, competitor.

The full slate of events was a blast.

“It’s really cool. I love running and softball,” said James Lay, competitor.

“With shotput, you have to throw it up from your neck far. You have to have it high and push off,” said James Bailey, competitor.

Special Olympics Maine wraps up May with Spring Games at York, Aroostook, and Oxford.

You can check out more Special Olympics Maine information on the organization’s web site here.

