A first-ever Advocacy Day at the State House for Maine Black Voices

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A first-ever Advocacy Day at the State House today for Maine Black Voices.

The event brought Black organizations, educators, and leaders together to learn about issues that are impacting Black communities in Maine.

Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross says the goal was to inform people about legislative actions, primarily surrounding justice.

She says she hopes the event will inspire new candidates to run for office.

“You know, that the issues that we are fighting for, which, by the way, on behalf of all neighbors is a fight around justice to live in their city and state in a town, to be able to live free from discrimination, to be able to live in a state that offers equal opportunity,” said Talbot Ross.

Talbot Ross, the first and only Black woman elected to a legislative leadership position in Maine’s history, says she’ll continue to work to make sure anyone who resides in Maine does so with all the full benefits the state offers.

