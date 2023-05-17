Field Day with Friends returns to Glenburn School

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - It may have been a little windy outside, but that didn’t stop a Field Day with Friends event at Glenburn school.

Students, faculty, staff, and family gathered at Glenburn to host Olympic style competitions at a friendly level.

“These students don’t always get the opportunity to get together and have friendly competition with their peers,” said Richard Modery, superintendent of Glenburn school department. “So, this broadened the group a bit and got them the opportunity to meet folks from other communities to recognize there are many students out there that have similar interests to them.”

The field day with friends’ event was designed to acknowledge students who may have challenges at the competing level.

The last time schools got together was in 2012 and staff felt excitement all around for bringing an effort to develop friendships and have friendly competition.

The event included a ceremony, a running event, jumping event and a delicious lunch for family and friends participating.

Tim Pearson is a teacher at Dedham School and started off the event with an opening ceremony.

He was one of the teachers involved in this project since it was first pitched and said he was pleased to see it return.

“It’s important to get all kids involved in as many things as possible and that includes every student that we teach, every student that we have in our school,” said Pearson.

His favorite part was seeing every student enjoy themselves because it was a space where being who you are was and always will be enough.

“Watching them dance when the music came on and the high fives and smiles from our 8th graders and the students that were participating was my favorite part,” said Pearson.

