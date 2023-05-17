Cold Overnight, Frost Likely

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies with passing rain/snow showers will be possible up until sunset before conditions begin to clear up. High pressure continues to slide into the region and will produce gusty winds for the first half of the evening. With clear skies & light winds overnight, radiation cooling will cause temperatures to plummet down close to if not below the freezing point. Areas of frost will be likely and communities south & west of Bangor are under a Freeze Warning as below freezing lows are likely there and will cause damage to crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold.

Warmer days return by the end of the week. Both Thursday and Friday will have highs mostly in the 60s. Coastal areas will have a return of the sea breeze and that will keep highs mostly in the 50s and low 60s Thursday through the weekend. Sunny skies on Thursday with a break from the wind as high-pressure centers of the region. The high begins to depart on Friday meaning winds will be making a return out of the SSW gusting up to 35 mph.

Watching a pair of low-pressure systems by the weekends. It does look like a low moving out of the Great Lakes and a low moving up the east coast will provide the chance for rain starting Saturday afternoon lasting into early Sunday morning. Widespread & beneficial rainfall will be possible as some locations could see anywhere from 0.5″ to 1.25″. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the 60s. By Sunday conditions will be slightly warmer, hitting the 60s and low 70s.

High pressure returns to the region by early next week bringing mostly sunny & seasonable conditions.

TONIGHT: Rain & snow showers come to an end by sunset. Skies clearing overnight with winds tapering off. Lows will range from the mid 20s to the mid 30s. Freeze Warning in effect as areas of frost will be possible. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the 50s and 60s. Westerly wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s. A Sea breeze will keep the coast cooler in the 50s. SSW wind picks up by the afternoon gusting to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with showers arriving by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: A few early morning showers followed by partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

