Children as young as 4 should learn life-saving skills, experts say

(CNN) - Leading heart health organizations, including the American Heart Association, said children as young as four can learn how to call 911 in a medical emergency.

By age 10 to 12, they should be able to administer CPR.

In a statement, doctors say young children might not be strong enough to perform correct chest compressions, but they can still learn the basics on how to do it.

They also urge parents to teach their young kids what 911 is, how to call it and what their address is to direct emergency services to their home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 90% of people who go into cardiac arrest outside the hospital die because the people around them don’t always know how to help.

