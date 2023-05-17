Breezy & Chilly Today, Isolated Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Much colder air will be in place for our Wednesday along with a gusty northwest wind. Wind gusts to 30-40 MPH will be possible later this morning through the afternoon. Temperatures today will run about 10-15 degrees below average with highs only reaching the mid-40s to low 50s this afternoon. Combine those colder temperatures with the gusty northwest wind and it will feel like it’s in the 30s & 40s at times throughout the day. An upper-level disturbance will cross the state today too and could produce a few isolated rain showers especially later this morning through the afternoon with northern locales seeing a chance for a few snow showers. Any isolated showers that we see today will fizzle out this evening followed by clearing skies as high pressure builds towards the region. The winds will diminish tonight too. The combination of clear skies and light wind will lead to a cold night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Patchy frost/freeze conditions will be possible so if you’ve done some early planting, you may want to protect those plants tonight to be safe.

High pressure will bring us some beautiful weather to end the week. We’ll see lots of sunshine Thursday with warmer temperatures, although still running a bit below normal. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. High pressure will slide to our east Friday. This will set us up with a gusty south/southwest wind on Friday which will usher warmer, more seasonable air back into the region. Friday will again feature plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70° for most however coastal areas will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 due to the wind off the water. Our next system will approach during the day Saturday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. At this point, the bulk of the day looks dry with showers possible towards late afternoon and evening, especially over southern and western parts of the state. Steadier, heavier rain looks likely for Saturday then tapering to scattered showers Sunday morning and moving out by Sunday afternoon.

Today: Variably cloudy, breezy and cooler. An isolated rain shower possible later this morning through the afternoon, a few snow showers possible north. Highs between 45°-54°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Becoming clear and cold. Diminishing wind. Patchy frost. Lows between 27°-34°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 56°-63°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs between 58°-68°, coolest along the coast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Late day showers possible, especially southern and western parts of the state. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Morning showers possible otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.