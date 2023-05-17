“An environmental justice disaster:” the call from neighbors after Juniper Ridge Landfill catches fire

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Neighboring residents are concerned with what remains unknown after Monday night’s fire at Juniper Ridge Landfill in Old Town.

Nearby families say they heard the explosions from their home.

Drivers reported ash caking their cars.

Folks on Indian Island a few miles away were told to close their windows as the toxic fumes were blown eastbound.

The coalition Don’t Waste Maine is calling the fire an “environmental justice disaster,” saying dioxins were created as waste was burned.

They say exposure to dioxins has been linked to reproductive and developmental disorders, cancer and other health problems.

The coalition wants answers as it relates to air pollution affecting residents, and steps in place to prevent future fires at Juniper Ridge.

“We want to know what was burning, why it caught fire, what the damage was, what changes are going to be made,” Don’t Waste Maine co-chair Ed Spencer said.

“This is a state-owned landfill - we’re the owners,” Penobscot Indian Nation tribal member John Banks said. “And, we can’t even get reliable and current and accurate information.”

“You think about all the times you’ve said, ‘Well, what if, what if, what if,’” Alton resident Harry Sanborn said. “Well, last night was a what if.”

The landfill is owned by the state and run by Casella.

A Casella representative released a statement Tuesday morning saying in part that dirt was brought on site Tuesday morning “to ensure no immediate threat of a reignition.”

They added that “normal operations have resumed,” and they are working to determine the cause.

We have reached out for additional comment related to the health concerns of area residents.

