AI Quantum Computing Data Center holds grand opening at Loring

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -An AI Quantum Computing Company will now have a home at the former Loring Air Force Base. NewsSource 8 was at the grand opening of the new data center and has more on how the technology will fuel the future of AI Development.

“Everyone hears the news about CHATGPT and everything that goes along with that. This is kinda the next stepping stone. CHATGPT and all these AI systems, they need this particular hardware to run off of and we are doing it here in Maine,” says Avery Thomas the President and CEO of Eternal Mind Inc, a Kennebunk based AI Quantum Computing Company.

On Monday, they held a grand opening and tour of their new data center in the same building as a previous Air Force Data Center, which Thomas says came in handy.

“The cool thing about that is you can see all of the resources are still here, we’ve still got the existing cooling systems we’ve got the existing battery backups...This right here is actually a raised floor that is very unique for data centers. It’s usually used to run data and power through so it’s easier to access,” said Thomas.

Thomas adds that the computers going in this data center are not like the computer on your desk, but sophisticated computers that use physics instead of transistors.

“You could probably put 2 or 3 in this room but it’s not like a traditional computer. It’s not like what you see in this rack right here which is a traditional server. They’re actually computers which are on a racking system but they are suspended in the air,” Thomas explained.

There are many different uses for Quantum Computers, Thomas says, such as Financial Services like predicting the stock market, or Medical Providers to help predict what effects medications would have on humans.

“Quantum Computers are actually needed for AI, specifically companies like CHATGPT, Google and Microsoft. They need these large scale data centers and infrastructures to actually run their models,” said Thomas.

Thomas started this company as a way to help stay ahead of the technological curve and says this data center is one of the first of it’s kind in the US.

“So I’m not gonna say even just for the county, or the state of Maine or even the US. We’re one of the only places in the US thats working on a quantum computer startup. There are other companies on the west coast like Google, IBM and Microsoft that are building up large scale data centers but we are one of the first startups that are doing it here, in Limestone Maine, right now,” Thomas said.

Thomas says their first quantum computers should be installed and running in early June.

