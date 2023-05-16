WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher

Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him. (Source: BEN WATKINS/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It was a scary scene at a youth baseball game over the weekend.

A 7-year-old catcher was engulfed by a short-lived dust devil Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sand and debris spiraled around Bauer Zoya for a few seconds before the 17-year-old umpire rescued him.

Bauer said it felt like 10 minutes to him.

But that dust didn’t stop him from playing.

His dad poured water on him to get the dirt out of his eyes, and he went back into the game.

Unfortunately, his team didn’t end up winning the three-game tournament.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295

Latest News

In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man charged in baseball bat attack on congressional staff also facing hate crime charge
Mother-daughter pair Jessica and Keelin Van Wagenen graduated from East Carolina's nursing...
Mom, daughter graduate from nursing program together
Perrigo Company recalled Gerber's Good Start Infant Formula because of possible contamination.
Recalled Gerber baby formula sent to US retailers after recall began, wholesaler says
Mother-daughter pair Jessica and Keelin Van Wagenen graduated from East Carolina's nursing...
Mom, daughter graduate from nursing program together