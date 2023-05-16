Union Fairgrounds damaged from recent storm

Storm damage to the Union Fairgrounds
Storm damage to the Union Fairgrounds(Rick Butler)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT
UNION, Maine (WABI/ WMTW) - The rain and windstorm that battered Maine on April 30 and May 1 caused a lot of damage with flash flooding.

Some of that damage was at the Union Fairgrounds.

Fair officials say the most significant damage was on the front stretch of the Arthur Kennedy Racetrack, side stairs to the grandstand, the boardwalk behind the grandstand, and the deck connected the pavilion.

Officials estimate it will cost more than $20,000 to repair the damage, and it will not be covered by insurance.

”It’ll be tough, but we should be able to do it. You know, community does join together and we’re just trying to spread the word to see if anyone else is willing to help,” said Rick Butler, Union Fair organizer.

The first post of the harness racing season at the track is scheduled for July 23, so time is short.

The Friends of the Union Fair Society started the Racetrack Rescue Fund.

For information on how to donate, you can go to unionfair.org.

